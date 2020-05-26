Foreign Ministers of Post-Soviet Military Bloc Meet by Video on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) Foreign ministers of six former Soviet countries will meet in a virtual setting on Tuesday under Russia's chairmanship to reaffirm their commitment to collective defense.

Russia took over the rotating chairmanship of the Collective Security Treaty Organization in November.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will deliver a keynote speech.

Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan formed the alliance in 1992 to defend themselves against common threats. Russia has made efforts to boost information security and counter hybrid warfare a priority of its one-year agenda.