UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Ministers Of Qatar, Iran Hold Talks Ahead Of 2021 Gulf Summit - Doha

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 10:40 AM

Foreign Ministers of Qatar, Iran Hold Talks Ahead of 2021 Gulf Summit - Doha

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani has held phone talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif to discuss the bilateral cooperation between their respective states, Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The phone call took place on Tuesday on the backdrop of talks between Qatar and Saudi Arabia on the potential normalization of relations under the mediation of the United States.

"The call focused on reviewing bilateral cooperation, in addition to issues of joint interest," the ministry said in a press release.

As reported by Al Jazeera, the conversation between the Qatari and Iranian foreign ministers took place after Al-Thani held a phone call with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. According to the report, Zarif warned his Qatari counterpart during their call that all consequences for any adventurist actions in the region would rest with the US.

Qatar has been under a diplomatic and economic blockade since June 2017, when Saudi Arabia among other Arab countries cut the relations with Doha, accusing it of supporting terrorism and interfering in their internal affairs. Qatar has consistently denied the accusations, insisting that the neighbors' discontent with its economic successes was behind their hostile policies.

Earlier this month, Qatar, the US and Kuwait, which has acted as a broker for the Gulf monarchies, said that all parties to the conflict were ready to begin normalizing ties and had engaged in negotiations. The upcoming Saudi-hosted Gulf Summit on January 5 is expected to result in an official reconciliation.

Related Topics

Kuwait Qatar Doha United States Saudi Arabia January June 2017 All Arab Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 30 December 2020

26 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

10 hours ago

Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief inspects the Burj ..

11 hours ago

Russian, Algerian Prime Ministers Discuss Fight Ag ..

10 hours ago

High blood pressure linked to brain damage risk in ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.