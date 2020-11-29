UrduPoint.com
Foreign Ministers Of Russia, Armenia Discuss Latter's Visit To Moscow - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 12:24 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has held phone talks with his Armenian counterpart, Ara Aivazian, to discuss the latter's upcoming visit to Moscow, as well as the Nagorno-Karabakh accord, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a press release on Saturday.

"On November 28, a telephone conversation took place between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian. The sides have discussed the progress of implementation of the November 9 statement of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the Armenian foreign minister's visit to Moscow on December 7," the press release read.

