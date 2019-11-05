UrduPoint.com
Foreign Ministers Of Russia, Burundi To Hold Talks In Moscow On Tuesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 10:10 AM

Foreign Ministers of Russia, Burundi to Hold Talks in Moscow on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Burundian counterpart, Ezechiel Nibigira, are scheduled to hold talks on Tuesday in the Russian capital city of Moscow.

The ministers are expected to discuss the Russian-Burundian relations in political, economic and humanitarian realms, as well as the international agenda with a focus on the African continental hotbeds of tensions.

In particular, the resolution of crises in the Great Lakes Region, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Central African Republic, Somali and South Sudan will be discussed in depth.

The sides are also expected to exchange views on the results of the first Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum that took place in Sochi from October 23-24.

Topics pertaining, in particular, to the enhancement of Russian-Burundian trade, investment and economic cooperation, unfolding on the backdrop of intensifying bilateral business-to-business partnerships over the past several years, will be discussed. Of distinct interest are expected to be the sectors of minerals, industry and agriculture.

The humanitarian aspect of the Russian-Burundian cooperation will be discussed specifically in terms of opportunities for education and professional training of the Burundian state service cadres in Russia, as well as the expansion of regional ties and contacts between the electoral bodies of the two states.

