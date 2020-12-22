UrduPoint.com
Foreign Ministers Of Russia, China Discuss Results Of Year, Bilateral Cooperation - Moscow

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 07:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi have had telephone conversations to discuss the results of the year and bilateral cooperation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The heads of diplomatic services discussed the outcome of the outgoing year, during which many foreign policy events took place despite the complicated epidemiological situation. They noted that Russian-Chinese strategic partnership continued to develop steadily and expressed appreciation for their countries' interaction on the international stage, primarily at the UN and other leading multilateral venues. The ministers also discussed several issues on the bilateral agenda," the Russian ministry said in a statement.

Russia and China have been focusing on boosting relations and both espouse common interests in many areas. Strengthening economic cooperation is a large part of warm bilateral relations. China has become Russia's largest export destination for agricultural products, and is Russia's largest trade partner. Sino-Russian cooperation in the Arctic is also an important part of countries' bilateral relations.

Earlier in December, Russia and China extended by another 10 years their agreement on sharing data on ballistic missile launches. Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu said that it would make a positive contribution to the regional stability taking into consideration the continuing deployment of US weapons in the Asia-Pacific region.

