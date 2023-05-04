Foreign Ministers of Russia, China Discuss Settlement of Ukraine Conflict - Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Qin Gang, the peaceful settlement of the Ukraine crisis, and the dynamics of the development of relations between Moscow and Beijing, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Qin Gang, the peaceful settlement of the Ukraine crisis, and the dynamics of the development of relations between Moscow and Beijing, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The ministerial meeting took place on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) foreign ministers' meeting in India earlier on Thursday.

"The intention to increase mutual coordination in the UN, SCO, BRICS, RIC (Russia-India-China Grouping), the G20, and other key international organizations and dialogue mechanisms was confirmed.

A number of burning issues were discussed, including efforts to peacefully resolve the Ukraine crisis," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministers highly appreciated the dynamics of the development of Russian-Chinese relations amid growing geopolitical instability, the statement read, adding that Lavrov and Qin also exchanged assessments of the current state and prospects for further development of the activities of the SCO.

In addition, the parties discussed the implementation of the agreements reached during the talks between the heads of state in March, the ministry noted.