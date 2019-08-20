Foreign Ministers of Russia, Ghana to Discuss Trade, Energy Cooperation in Moscow Tuesday

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Ghanaian counterpart, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, will hold talks on Tuesday in Moscow.

The ministers are set to discuss the further development of bilateral political relations and cooperation in trade, economy and humanitarian affairs with a focus on the ways of promoting interaction in energy, infrastructure and development of mineral and hydrocarbon reserves.

Lavrov and Botchwey will also exchange opinions on international and regional problems, including fight against terrorism and crisis settlement in African countries.

The meeting will take place as part of Botchwey's working visit to Moscow from August 19-21.