UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Ministers Of Russia, India, China Stress Importance Of 'Common Development'

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 01:40 AM

Foreign Ministers of Russia, India, China Stress Importance of 'Common Development'

MOSCOW/NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov along with his Chinese and Indian counterparts, Wang Yi and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, emphasized the importance of common development and cooperation between their respective countries to facilitate the global economic growth and stability, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The ministers held a meeting in Moscow earlier in the day amid a continuous border conflict in the Ladakh province between Beijing and New Delhi.

"The Ministers exchanged views on further strengthening of Russia-India-China trilateral cooperation as well as topical issues of international and regional importance, in the spirit of mutual understanding, friendship and trust. The Ministers noted that common development and cooperation of the three countries is conducive to promoting global growth, peace and stability," the sides said in a joint statement.

The ministers noted approvingly the work done within the framework of the trilateral cooperation between their countries, including the first teleconference the countries' sanitary and epidemiological services on Tuesday.

"The Ministers agreed that the three countries, with strong scientific and industrial capacities, could make a significant contribution towards mitigating the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic," the statement read.

The trilateral consultations format between Russia, India, and China, known as RIC, which started in the early 2000s, serves the purpose of transitioning from a unipolar world, currently dominated by the United States, to a multipolar one with various centers of influence.

Related Topics

India World Moscow Russia China Beijing New Delhi United States Border From

Recent Stories

UAE participates in the closed ministerial meeting ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Man ..

2 hours ago

Zulfi Bukhari terms 'Roshan Digital Account' a le ..

2 hours ago

President Alvi highlights relevance of alternative ..

2 hours ago

NAB arrests former inspector E&T, recovers 330 mln ..

2 hours ago

Italy out to harness culture for the restart at Ex ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.