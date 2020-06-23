Foreign Ministers of Russia, India, China to Hold Talks to Discuss Deepening Cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will on Tuesday discuss with his counterparts from India and China the further deepening of trilateral cooperation, including in the fight against global crises.

The negotiations of the three ministers will be held online for the first time.

When announcing the meeting, Lavrov emphasized that its agenda was almost agreed, and the RIC (Russia-India-China) format itself, in principle, did not imply a discussion of disputed issues between the participating countries.