Foreign Ministers of Russia, Indonesia, China Meet for Talks in Jakarta

JAKARTA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and China's Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi met in Jakarta on Wednesday to discuss trilateral cooperation.

"Indonesia is always open to engaging and discuss(ing) with our partners, with a hope that we can come to stability and prosperity in the world," Marsudi told the three-way meeting.

Lavrov told his counterparts on the sidelines of the ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations was "the best basis" for discussing regional issues. He thanked Indonesia for hosting the three-nation talks.