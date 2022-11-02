UrduPoint.com

Foreign Ministers Of Russia, Iran Discuss Situation In Persian Gulf - Moscow

Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2022 | 11:26 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, had a phone call on Wednesday to exchange views on current regional issues, focusing on the situation in the Persian Gulf, the Russian foreign ministry said

"The parties exchanged views on topical regional issues with an emphasis on the current situation in the Persian Gulf zone," the ministry said in a statement.

Moscow and Tehran confirmed their intention to overcome the contradictions existing in the region by political and diplomatic means, taking into account the interests of the middle Eastern states, the ministry added.

"The harmfulness of the information campaign launched by the Western media was noted, which, in the conditions of a difficult international situation, could turn into a dangerous escalation of tension in this strategically important region of the world," the statement read.

The ministers also discussed the situation in the South Caucasus and other issues of mutual interest, the statement said.

On Tuesday, The Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabia had shared intelligence with the United States about an "imminent attack" from Iran on targets within Saudi territory.

