Foreign Ministers Of Russia, Iran, Syria, Turkey Holding Meeting In Moscow
Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2023 | 01:20 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) The foreign ministers of Russia, Iran, Syria and Turkey are holding a meeting in Moscow, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.
The ministers are meeting in the light of attempts to normalize relations and eliminate contradictions between Damascus and Ankara. The countries are participants in the Astana process to resolve the Syrian crisis.