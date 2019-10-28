UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Ministers Of Russia, Iran, Turkey To Meet In Geneva Ahead Of SCC Launch - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 03:52 PM

Foreign Ministers of Russia, Iran, Turkey to Meet in Geneva Ahead of SCC Launch - Official

The foreign ministers of the Astana format guarantor states Russia, Iran and Turkey plan to hold a meeting in Geneva on the eve of the inaugural session of the Syrian Constitutional Committee (SCC), Turkey's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office at Geneva Sadik Arslan said in an interview with Sputnik

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) The foreign ministers of the Astana format guarantor states Russia, Iran and Turkey plan to hold a meeting in Geneva on the eve of the inaugural session of the Syrian Constitutional Committee (SCC), Turkey's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office at Geneva Sadik Arslan said in an interview with Sputnik.

The first session of the 150-member SCC, which includes representatives of Syria's government, opposition and civil society, will be held in Geneva on Wednesday.

"We [Astana guarantors] will be supporting the committee's launching event at the level of our foreign ministers in Geneva. This is a plan: they will arrive ... in Geneva, and they will make their long-declared commitment and reaffirm it again to the rest of the international community .

.. We will be supporting the overall work of the committee in the time ahead of us," Arslan said.

The diplomat recalled that the SCC launch had failed in December 2018.

"Unfortunately, then it failed, I mean, that initiative. This time, of course, they are planning to come to Geneva to show their support for the Constitutional Committee, and maybe they will call for the support of the international community and all other stakeholders to do the same thing," Arslan added.

In December 2018, the foreign ministers of Russia, Iran and Turkey held in Geneva a meeting with then-UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura. The formation of the SCC was expected to be announced as a result of the meeting. However, neither the SCC composition, nor its launch were announced back then.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Iran Russia Turkey Civil Society Arslan Astana Geneva Same December 2018 Event All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Belarus Does Not Plan to Buy Large-Scale Weapons D ..

34 seconds ago

Death of IS Leader Baghdadi Deals 'Major Blow' to ..

36 seconds ago

AJK President welcomes letters by US Congress memb ..

24 minutes ago

28th Safar procession held amid tight strict secur ..

37 seconds ago

2 civilian killed, 10 injured in terror attack

39 seconds ago

Main Beirut-Damascus Highway Blocked as Lebanese A ..

41 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.