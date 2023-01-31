Foreign Ministers of Saudi Arabia, China Discuss Efforts to Strengthen Global Security

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan told his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang by phone that bilateral relations should be strengthened and developed in various spheres, the Qatari news agency (QNA) reported.

The ministers discussed the development of the regional and international situation and efforts made to strengthen security and stability, and also discussed the most important issues of mutual interest.

In December 2022, Chinese leader Xi Jinping visited Saudi Arabia, a key supplier of hydrocarbons to China, for the first time in six years. Cooperation agreements were signed during his visit.