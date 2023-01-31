UrduPoint.com

Foreign Ministers Of Saudi Arabia, China Discuss Efforts To Strengthen Global Security

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2023 | 06:50 AM

Foreign Ministers of Saudi Arabia, China Discuss Efforts to Strengthen Global Security

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan told his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang by phone that bilateral relations should be strengthened and developed in various spheres, the Qatari news agency (QNA) reported.

The ministers discussed the development of the regional and international situation and efforts made to strengthen security and stability, and also discussed the most important issues of mutual interest.

In December 2022, Chinese leader Xi Jinping visited Saudi Arabia, a key supplier of hydrocarbons to China, for the first time in six years. Cooperation agreements were signed during his visit.

Related Topics

China Visit Saudi Saudi Arabia December Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends annual ceremony of ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends annual ceremony of RAKEZ

6 hours ago
 Russia Warns UK Against Escalating Tensions With T ..

Russia Warns UK Against Escalating Tensions With Threats of Direct Armed Conflic ..

7 hours ago
 Russia's Bogdanov Tells Syria's Susan Moscow Ready ..

Russia's Bogdanov Tells Syria's Susan Moscow Ready to Facilitate Syria-Turkey Di ..

7 hours ago
 White Supremacists Sentenced for Attack on Black D ..

White Supremacists Sentenced for Attack on Black DJ - US Justice Dept.

7 hours ago
 More Than 10% of US Adults Over Age 50 Show Signs ..

More Than 10% of US Adults Over Age 50 Show Signs of Food Addiction - Poll

7 hours ago
 White Supremacists Sentenced for Attack on Black D ..

White Supremacists Sentenced for Attack on Black DJ - US Justice Dept.

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.