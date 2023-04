Foreign Ministers of Saudi Arabia, Iran to Meet in Beijing on April 6 - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, will meet in Beijing on April 6, the Saudi Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

In March, Saudi Arabia and Iran, with China's mediation, agreed to resume diplomatic relations and reopen embassies within 60 days.