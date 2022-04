Foreign Ministers of Scandinavian Countries May Visit Kiev - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Foreign ministers of Scandinavian countries are considering visiting Kiev to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Norway's NRK broadcaster reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Foreign ministers of Scandinavian countries are considering visiting Kiev to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Norway's NRK broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

NRK is citing Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt.