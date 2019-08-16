Foreign Ministers of Seoul, Tokyo, Beijing to Hold Trilateral Meeting Next Week - Reports

The foreign ministers of South Korea, Japan and China are expected to discuss three-way cooperation, the regional situation and international issues during a trilateral meeting to be held in Beijing next week, national media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) The foreign ministers of South Korea, Japan and China are expected to discuss three-way cooperation, the regional situation and international issues during a trilateral meeting to be held in Beijing next week, national media reported on Friday.

"The upcoming meeting is expected to help strengthen the foundation for institutionalizing and fleshing out the system of cooperation among the three countries," Yonhap news Agency cited Seoul's foreign ministry as saying.

The foreign ministers are still deciding whether they will meet bilaterally during the talks, which is to be held from Tuesday to Thursday, according to the ministry.

The main question is if South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her Japanese counterpart, Taro Kono, will discuss a diplomatic solution to their countries' ongoing conflict over trade and history.

The trilateral diplomats' meeting was established in 2007 to promote cooperation, regional security and the economy in South Korea, China and Japan. The last meeting was held in Tokyo in 2016.

According to the ministry, the officials are also expected to discuss preparations for a possible trilateral meeting between the leaders of their respective countries, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe later this year.

Relations between Japan and South Korea soured when the latter's top court ruled earlier this year that a number of Japanese companies could be sued for their use of forced labor during World War II. Tokyo views South Korea's claims to be unfounded, recalling that Japan paid $500 million to Seoul in 1965 to establish diplomatic relations and close the issue of compensation.