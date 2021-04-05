UrduPoint.com
Foreign Ministers Of Serbia, Greece, Cyprus Discuss Trilateral Cooperation - Athens

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 11:20 PM

Greece, Cyprus and Serbia aim to enhance trilateral cooperation in energy, transport and migration, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Monday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) Greece, Cyprus and Serbia aim to enhance trilateral cooperation in energy, transport and migration, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Monday.

The meeting of top Serbian, Greek and Cypriot diplomats, Nikola Selakovic, Dendias and Nikos Christodoulides, respectively, was held in Belgrade earlier in the day.

The Greek foreign minister outlined the three major prospects for the development of their cooperation.

"Energy first. We strive for energy security by creating alternative sources and alternative routes, and in this context, we support the planned Serbia-Bulgaria [gas] interconnector. We already have a liquefied natural gas station, and we have started the construction of a floating storage regasification unit, which can make a significant contribution to Serbia's efforts to access other sources," Dendias said.

The top diplomat then named transport as the second major field to cooperate in.

"We attach great importance to the pan-European X corridor, which will connect Thessaloniki through North Macedonia and Serbia to Salzburg. It is very important to have routes from the ports of Piraeus and Thessaloniki to the north so that we can quickly transport products," Dendias added.

The issue of migration in Greece, Cyprus and Europe, in general, became the third major point of discussion in Belgrade.

"Both we and Cyprus are on the first line in the Eastern Mediterranean in terms of migration flows to the European Union. In this regard, I think there is a clear understanding of the need for Turkey to fully comply with the 2016 agreement," Dendias said.

In 2016, Ankara signed an agreement with the EU, under which the bloc paid over $6 billion to Turkey in return for the latter's efforts to limit the migrant influx.

