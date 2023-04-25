UrduPoint.com

Foreign Ministers Of Turkmenistan, US Discuss Afghanistan

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2023 | 10:30 PM

Foreign Ministers of Turkmenistan, US Discuss Afghanistan

Turkmenistan's Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov has met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss bilateral ties and the situation in Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) Turkmenistan's Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov has met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss bilateral ties and the situation in Afghanistan.

Meredov is in Washington, DC for the ninth round of annual consultations with senior US officials. The Foreign Ministry of the Central Asian nation said he held talks on Monday with Blinken and his deputy, Elizabeth Horst, who is in charge of the State Department's Central Asian affairs.

"The diplomats discussed a wide range of issues on the bilateral, regional and international agenda, the current situation in Afghanistan and the promotion of the inter-Afghan dialogue," the Turkmen ministry said.

The US Department of State's deputy spokesperson, Vedant Patel, said Meredov and Blinken spoke about efforts to promote and protect the rights of Afghan women and girls as well as about economic and security cooperation, and the carbon footprint of Turkmenistan's oil and gas sector.

During his talks with Horst, Meredov raised security, trade, economic relations, ecology, culture, education and humanitarian issues. They agreed to meet again next year in the Turkmen capital, Ashgabat.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Education Washington Oil Rashid Ashgabat Turkmenistan Women Gas Asia

Recent Stories

Saqib Nisar transcended all limits in enmity with ..

Saqib Nisar transcended all limits in enmity with Nawaz Sharif: Kh Asif

2 minutes ago
 Russia Ready to Engage in Dialogue With US on Stra ..

Russia Ready to Engage in Dialogue With US on Strategic Stability - Foreign Mini ..

15 minutes ago
 DHO urges parents to get their children vaccinated ..

DHO urges parents to get their children vaccinated

15 minutes ago
 First Arab Lunar Rover Rashid Starts Landing on Mo ..

First Arab Lunar Rover Rashid Starts Landing on Moon - Space Center

13 minutes ago
 Sharjeel, Murtaza demand for taking suo moto again ..

Sharjeel, Murtaza demand for taking suo moto against Imran Khan

15 minutes ago
 Lavrov Not Planning to Meet With Western Diplomats ..

Lavrov Not Planning to Meet With Western Diplomats at UN - Russian Foreign Minis ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.