Foreign Ministers of Turkmenistan, US Discuss Afghanistan

Turkmenistan's Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov has met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss bilateral ties and the situation in Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) Turkmenistan's Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov has met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss bilateral ties and the situation in Afghanistan.

Meredov is in Washington, DC for the ninth round of annual consultations with senior US officials. The Foreign Ministry of the Central Asian nation said he held talks on Monday with Blinken and his deputy, Elizabeth Horst, who is in charge of the State Department's Central Asian affairs.

"The diplomats discussed a wide range of issues on the bilateral, regional and international agenda, the current situation in Afghanistan and the promotion of the inter-Afghan dialogue," the Turkmen ministry said.

The US Department of State's deputy spokesperson, Vedant Patel, said Meredov and Blinken spoke about efforts to promote and protect the rights of Afghan women and girls as well as about economic and security cooperation, and the carbon footprint of Turkmenistan's oil and gas sector.

During his talks with Horst, Meredov raised security, trade, economic relations, ecology, culture, education and humanitarian issues. They agreed to meet again next year in the Turkmen capital, Ashgabat.