UrduPoint.com

Foreign Ministers Of Ukraine, Montenegro Discussed Situation On Ukrainian Border - Kiev

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 08:40 AM

Foreign Ministers of Ukraine, Montenegro Discussed Situation on Ukrainian Border - Kiev

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba spoke to his Montenegrin counterpart Dorde Radulovic by phone to discuss a number of issues, including the situation on the border of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The sides agreed to intensify political dialogue and cooperation in trade and investment, in particular, in the context of preparing the visit of Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to Montenegro to attend the summit of the heads of government of the Central European Initiative," the ministry said.

"Dmytro Kuleba informed Dorde Radulovic about the security situation on the temporarily occupied territories and along the state border of Ukraine in the context of the latest aggressive actions by Russia.

Dorde Radulovic reassured (his counterpart) that Montenegro invariably supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," it said.

The top diplomats exchanged views on the security situation in southeastern Europe, the interaction of Ukraine and Montenegro in international organizations and a schedule of contacts of the two states for 2022.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier called alarmist the claims that Russia is allegedly preparing an invasion of Ukraine.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Europe Visit Vladimir Putin Border Government Top

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th November 2021

43 minutes ago
 Mass arbitrary arrests target Tigrayans in Ethiopi ..

Mass arbitrary arrests target Tigrayans in Ethiopian capital, says UN rights off ..

8 hours ago
 Malaysian Airman Dead, Another Injured in Military ..

Malaysian Airman Dead, Another Injured in Military Jet Crash

9 hours ago
 US Pursuing Policy of Using Space for Military Ope ..

US Pursuing Policy of Using Space for Military Operations - Russian Foreign Mini ..

9 hours ago
 German Court Rejects Environmentalists' Lawsuit Ag ..

German Court Rejects Environmentalists' Lawsuit Against Nord Stream 2

9 hours ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Calls for Creation of Mec ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Calls for Creation of Mechanism to Prevent Arms Race in ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.