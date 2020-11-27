Foreign Ministers Of Uruguay, Russia To Meet On December 1 In Moscow - Source
MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Uruguayan Foreign Minister Francisco Bustillo will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on December 1 to promote bilateral relations and cooperation, an Uruguayan diplomatic source familiar with the matter confirmed to Sputnik on Thursday.
"The minister meets with Lavrov on December 1 at 17:00 local time [14:00 GMT]," the source told the agency.