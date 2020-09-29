Foreign Ministers of US, India, Japan, Australia to Meet in Tokyo on October 6 - New Delhi

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will pay a visit to Tokyo from October 6-7 for a series of high-level meetings, including the talks with foreign ministers of the United States, Japan and Australia, the country's foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will pay a visit to Tokyo from October 6-7 for a series of high-level meetings, including the talks with foreign ministers of the United States, Japan and Australia, the country's foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Dr. S. Jaishankar will visit Tokyo, Japan from 6-7 October 2020 for bilateral consultations with the Japanese Foreign Minister. The two Ministers are expected to discuss bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest. During the visit, the External Affairs Minister will also participate in the Second India-Australia-Japan-USA Ministerial Meeting on 6 October, 2020, in which the Foreign Ministers of the respective countries will participate," the statement reads.

The ministers are expected to discuss the situation with COVID-19 and the need for a coordinated response to the various challenges caused by the pandemic. They will also address regional issues and jointly reaffirm the importance of preserving the free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

Jaishankar is also scheduled to hold bilateral consultations with the foreign ministers of Australia and the United States, the statement added.

The Quad � the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue comprising the US, India, Japan and Australia � is an informal consultative mechanism to oppose the aspiration of China to establish control over strategic routes throughout the East Asian region and the South China Sea in particular.