Foreign Ministers of Venezuela, Saudi Arabia Discuss Power Industry Cooperation - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) The foreign ministers of Venezuela and Saudi Arabia discussed cooperation in power industry and technology, Venezuelan state television channel VTV reported.

According to the report, Venezuela's Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto and his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud held a meeting in the capital of the Arab country.

The top diplomats discussed culture, tourism, information sphere, technology and power industry.

The day before, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrived in Saudi Arabia.