Foreign Ministry Expresses Saudi Arabia’s Condemnation, Categorical Rejection Of Extremist Remarks By Two Ministers In Israeli Occupation Govt

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s condemnation and categorical rejection of the extremist remarks by two ministers in the Israeli occupation government, who called for the displacement of the population of Gaza, the reoccupation of the Strip, and the construction of settlements.

The Kingdom stresses the importance of the concerted efforts of the international community to activate international accounting mechanisms towards the persistence of the Israeli occupation government, through its statements and actions, in violating the rules of international legitimacy and international humanitarian law.

