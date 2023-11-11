Foreign Ministry: It has been decided to hold a Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit in Riyadh on Saturday

In response to the exceptional circumstances in Gaza, and after consultation between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), it has been decided to hold a Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit in Riyadh later on Saturday instead of the “Arab Non-ordinary Summit” and “Extraordinary Islamic Summit”, which were scheduled on the same date

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) In response to the exceptional circumstances in Gaza, and after consultation between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), it has been decided to hold a Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit in Riyadh later on Saturday instead of the “Arab Non-ordinary Summit” and “Extraordinary Islamic Summit”, which were scheduled on the same date.

The decision came in realization of the leaders of member states of the need for unified efforts to come up with a collective Arab and Islamic position to address the dangerous and unprecedented developments witnessed in Gaza and the Palestinian territories and contain their repercussions.