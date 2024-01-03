Open Menu

Foreign Ministry: The Kingdom Expresses Condolences To Japan Over Earthquake Victims

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2024 | 05:00 PM

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed the sincere condolences of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its heartfelt sympathy to Japan and its friendly people, following the earthquake that struck the country, resulting in the loss of lives and injuries to a number of individuals.

The ministry has also expressed the Kingdom's solidarity and support for Japan, as a government and people, in this painful incident, along with sincere wishes for the swift recovery of the injured.

