Foreign National Who Allegedly Bribed Bidens Has Audio Of Their Talks - Senator

Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2023 | 05:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) The foreign national who allegedly bribed President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden allegedly has audio recordings of their discussions, Republican Senator Chuck Grassley said during remarks on the Senate floor.

"The foreign national who allegedly bribed Joe and Hunter Biden allegedly has audio recordings of his conversation with them, 17 such recordings," Grassley said on Monday citing the FBI's unclassified 1023 form on the Biden family.

The foreign national allegedly has 15 audio recordings of his discussions with Hunter Biden and two other recordings with then vice-president Joe Biden, according to Grassley.

Grassley added, according to the document, that the foreign national kept these recordings as a sort of insurance policy in case he got into a "tight spot."

Moreover, Grassley said the document indicates Joe Biden may have been involved in Burisma employing Hunter Biden.

The US House Oversight Committee is investigating a possible political bribery scheme involving a foreign national.

The probe is based on information provided to the FBI by a confidential human source who alleges that Biden and his son Hunter Biden received a total of $10 million from Ukrainian energy company Burisma to help end a probe into the entity. Biden dismissed the allegations.

Earlier in the day, former President Donald Trump said he will appoint a special prosecutor to investigate current officeholder Joe Biden, his family and others allegedly engaged in corruption that negatively impacts the United States.

On Friday, an indictment charging Trump with 37 counts of crimes including willful retention of national security information was made public. The indictment comes as Trump leads the pack of Republican presidential candidates for the 2024 election.

Trump denies the allegations against him and has criticized the US Justice Department for not investigating alleged criminal activity by Biden with the same rigor.

