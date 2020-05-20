UrduPoint.com
Foreign National Working For UN In Yemen Dies Of COVID-19- Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 10:30 PM

Foreign National Working for UN in Yemen Dies Of COVID-19- Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) A foreign national working with the United Nations in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa died from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

"We understand that it is, in fact, the case, but I do not have any more details," Dujarric said during a press briefing when asked to provide information on the matter.

Yemen has so far confirmed 167 COVID-19 infections and 28 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Last week, Executive Director of the World Health Organization's Health Emergencies Program Michael Ryan said that COVID-19 cases could be circulating widely and undetected in local communities in Yemen.

