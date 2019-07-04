Foreign Nationals Should Be Repatriated From Al-Hawl Camp to Avoid Radicalization - NGO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

All foreigners who are currently living in Al-Hawl refugee camp in northeastern Syria should be sent to their home countries to prevent radicalization, Finnish Red Cross Director of International Operations Kalle Loovi told the Yle broadcasting company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) All foreigners who are currently living in Al-Hawl refugee camp in northeastern Syria should be sent to their home countries to prevent radicalization, Finnish Red Cross Director of International Operations Kalle Loovi told the Yle broadcasting company

"All citizens of whatever nationality who did not take part in the war are civilians and they should be removed. It would be wisest to send people to their home countries," Loovi said, adding that otherwise people were at risk of becoming radicalized in the camp's extremely harsh conditions.

The NGO director went on to say that there were people of about 60 nationalities living in the camp, but that the majority of them were Syrians. Loovi also stated that several thousand of these refugees had serious wounds, and workers of the Finnish Red Cross were assisting Al-Hawl hospital in providing medical care to them.

The international operations director also pointed out that Al-Hawl residents suffered from shortages of medicines, clean water and food due to the fact the camp was overpopulated.

Yle reported that the office of Finland's Chancellor of Justice had received five complaints regarding the position of the country's authorities on the issue of repatriating Finnish citizens who were members of families of Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) fighters. Some of the complaints are directed at the country's government for its inaction in evacuating Finnish women and children from the camp even though their relatives were ready to bear the costs of repatriation.

Following the brutal civil war in Syria, during which the IS attracted thousands of foreign fighters to join its ranks, the government has been struggling to cope with thousands of IS-affiliated people left in the aftermath of the war. Foreign governments have been reluctant to repatriate their nationals, fearing that they will bring extremist ideology back with them.