UrduPoint.com

Foreign Organizations Evade Assistance To Population Of Syria - Russian Military

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Foreign Organizations Evade Assistance to Population of Syria - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) Foreign organizations are evading assistance to the population of Syria, Maj. Gen. Oleg Egorov, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said at a briefing.

"We are forced to draw the attention of the international community to the evasion of specialized foreign organizations from providing assistance to the population of the Syrian Arab Republic," Egorov said at a briefing.

It is noted that in accordance with the UN mandate, humanitarian aid is delivered to Syria through a cross-border corridor near the Bab al-Hawa checkpoint in Idlib province to the territory not controlled by the authorities of the republic.

Most Syrian residents are suffering because of Western sanctions, but aid is being brought into the territory not controlled by the authorities, he added.

The Russian military provided medical assistance to 240 Syrian citizens, and 44.5 tons of humanitarian aid were distributed to those in need, he said.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Russia Idlib From Arab

Recent Stories

UN Wants Black Sea Grain Deal Extended Beyond Marc ..

UN Wants Black Sea Grain Deal Extended Beyond March 18 - Spokesman

45 minutes ago
 Over 90 Serious Tremors Recorded in Central Turkey ..

Over 90 Serious Tremors Recorded in Central Turkey Over Last 3 Days - Seismologi ..

45 minutes ago
 Burjeel Holdings records AED 355 million in net pr ..

Burjeel Holdings records AED 355 million in net profit

56 minutes ago
 International Property Show to focus on investment ..

International Property Show to focus on investment opportunities

56 minutes ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) orders ECP to announce ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) orders ECP to announce date for elections of Punjab ..

57 minutes ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) meeting ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) meeting considers hurdles in holding e ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.