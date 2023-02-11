Foreign Organizations Evade Assistance to Population of Syria - Russian Military

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) Foreign organizations are evading assistance to the population of Syria, Maj. Gen. Oleg Egorov, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said at a briefing.

"We are forced to draw the attention of the international community to the evasion of specialized foreign organizations from providing assistance to the population of the Syrian Arab Republic," Egorov said at a briefing.

It is noted that in accordance with the UN mandate, humanitarian aid is delivered to Syria through a cross-border corridor near the Bab al-Hawa checkpoint in Idlib province to the territory not controlled by the authorities of the republic.

Most Syrian residents are suffering because of Western sanctions, but aid is being brought into the territory not controlled by the authorities, he added.

The Russian military provided medical assistance to 240 Syrian citizens, and 44.5 tons of humanitarian aid were distributed to those in need, he said.