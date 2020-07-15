UrduPoint.com
Foreign Parts Used In Aventa-M Lung Ventilators Meet Russian Requirements - Manufacturer

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 05:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Foreign-made components used in the Aventa-M artificial ventilation machines comply with Russian standards, Vladimir Zverev, the first deputy director-general of the Concern Radio-Electronic Technologies holding company (part of Rostec corporation), told Sputnik.

Various media reports have suggested that the parts used in the Russian-made lung ventilators were purchased from China, and therefore the product allegedly did not meet the national standards.

"Yes, indeed, the design of the devices includes foreign-manufactured components, among manufacturers, are Italy, Germany, China. All foreign components comply with the requirements of Russian standards and are acceptable for use in medical equipment," Zverev said.

