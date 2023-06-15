UrduPoint.com

Foreign Pharmaceutical Firms Continue Business In Russia - Association

Faizan Hashmi Published June 15, 2023 | 06:40 PM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Foreign pharmaceutical companies that are members of the Moscow-based Association of International Pharmaceutical Manufacturers (AIPM) have not announced plans to cease their operations in Russia, and drugs remain available to Russians, AIPM Executive Director Vladimir Shipkov said on Thursday.

"We don't see any visible movement toward winding down, for example, reducing personnel or the product line.... No one has announced any plans to wind down their operations.... We are not discussing in any way the minimization of any operating activities," Shipkov said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) 2023.

One or two companies have changed their model of promoting drugs through distribution, which is common practice in the industry, he added.

All 60 companies that were members of the association both before and after the coronavirus pandemic have kept their membership, Shipkov said.

The vast majority of the foreign pharmaceutical companies' drugs remain available to Russians, the AIPM head noted, adding that the association monitors various supply channels.

The companies, on their part, exchange opinions and warn each other of possible difficulties with shipments.

"If there is a difficulty here, then they go through some other countries," Shipkov said, commenting on Poland's recent ban on Russian and Belarusian trucks' movements through its border.

This approach, in his opinion, makes it possible to provide Russians with medications.

"Yes, it is lengthening, if, in the past, drugs could be delivered directly within 24 hours, now it is not the case. I believe that for the vast majority of drugs we maintain availability. And it is, yes, a little bit of a shift (in shipment time), but it's not crucial," he said.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.

