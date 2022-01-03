UrduPoint.com

Foreign Policy Advisers From Russia, Germany And France To Meet This Week - German Cabinet

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2022 | 04:33 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2022) Foreign policy advisers form France, Germany, and Russia will take place this week, but the exact date will be announced later, a spokesman for the German government, Steffen Hebestreit, said Monday.

"There will be a meeting of (political director at the German Foreign Ministry, Jens) Ploetner with his French and Russian colleagues. We will announce its date in due time, but (it will take place) ... this week," Hebestreit told a briefing.

A meeting of foreign policy advisers of France, Germany and Ukraine will also take place this week, and the exact date is not known yet either, the spokesman said.

