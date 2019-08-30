Foreign Policy Advisers to Meet, Discuss Next Normandy Four Summit - Berlin

Foreign affairs advisers of the Normandy format countries' leaders will meet on September 2 as a part of preparations for next Normandy Four summit, but the date and location is yet to be disclosed, Steffen Seibert, the spokesman of the German Federal Government, said Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Foreign affairs advisers of the Normandy format countries' leaders will meet on September 2 as a part of preparations for next Normandy Four summit, but the date and location is yet to be disclosed, Steffen Seibert, the spokesman of the German Government , said Friday.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed preparations for the summit to facilitate the implementation of the Minsk agreements.

"First of all, we are talking about an aide-level meeting, about which we have not talked in detail, apart from that, as you know, we are preparing to soon have a summit in the Normandy format; I cannot tell you anything about the time and a place of that meeting, this is not known to me," Seibert told reporters.

The Normandy format was created in 2014 by Russia, Germany, France, and Ukraine in order to formulate a solution for the Donbas crisis. In 2015, during a meeting in Minsk, the sides developed an addendum to 2014 Minsk Protocol, commonly known as Minsk-II. After that, the group failed to deliver any significant results. Its last meeting was in 2016.