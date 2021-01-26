Foreign Political Interests Hinder Syrian Constitutional Committee Work - Delegate

The political aspect of the Syrian Constitutional Committee is being hindered by opposition delegates appointed by foreign powers with vested interests, Mais Elkrydee, a member of the civil society delegation of the Syrian Constitutional Assembly, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) The political aspect of the Syrian Constitutional Committee is being hindered by opposition delegates appointed by foreign powers with vested interests, Mais Elkrydee, a member of the civil society delegation of the Syrian Constitutional Assembly, told Sputnik.

"I can say that [the session] was positive only because it provided an opportunity for dialogue. As I had said during the course of the sessions, the political aspect is finished in Syria, it has been finished since the day other countries started appointing representatives of the opposition," Elkrydee stated.

Meeting for its fifth session in Geneva on Monday, the Syrian Constitutional Committee aims to reform the country's constitution by including an unprecedented number of opposition delegates, in addition to an equally large "middle Third" platform representing the war-torn country's civil society.

"There are new strange faces, these are faces that create crises that are appointed by [foreign] states, and therefore where is the political aspect? It is clearly a case of foreign intervention, in a manner that no one is concealing... There were attempts undertaken by some of the delegates present to justify the behavior of Turkey by linking it to the Adana agreement." Elkrydee added.

Signed by Syria and Turkey in 1998, the Adana agreement guarantees that no threats to Turkey's security would emanate from Syria, effectively outlawing the activities of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Syria. The agreement was brought back to light in 2019, after reports surfaced of Damascus engaging in negotiations with the PKK's Syrian branch, the YPG, providing Ankara with a justification to set up a "safe zone" in North and North-Eastern Syria.