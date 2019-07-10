Foreign Press Association Chief Criticizes Ban on RT, Sputnik at London Media Conference

Deborah Bonetti, the director of the Foreign Press Association in London, criticized on Wednesday barring RT and Sputnik from the media freedom conference in the UK capital

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) Deborah Bonetti, the director of the Foreign Press Association in London , criticized on Wednesday barring RT and Sputnik from the media freedom conference in the UK capital.

The UK Foreign Office refused to accredit the two Russian news agencies over their alleged role in spreading disinformation.

"I believe that the only possible way to move forward in terms of press freedom and defending journalists is by uniting all bona fide journalists ... I don't think that by eliminating some, with unclear criteria, is helpful in any way," Bonetti told Sputnik.

She said many of the association's members had wondered why some journalists were allowed to attend the two-day conference and others were not. The group is considering the next steps, Bonetti added.

The Foreign Press Association is the biggest and oldest association of foreign journalists in the world. It was established in 1888 and is the only accrediting agency that can provide foreign journalists working in London with a UK press card.