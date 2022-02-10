Foreign Priest Turns Small Skete in Mexico City Into Respected Russian Orthodox Monastery

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) A small group of Orthodox monks who are not of Russian ancestry started a small monastic community in Mexico City and within a period of two decades turned it into a well-respected Russian spiritual mission, archimandrite Nektariy (Hajji-Petropoulos) told Sputnik.

"When we opened the mission, with the blessing of Metropolitan Laurus and archbishop Kirill from the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR), there was a skete consisting of me as a hieromonk and two other monks," Nektariy, who is the head of the mission, said.

At that time, Mexico City had a large Russian-speaking diaspora but most members did not attend church and few attended churches of other Orthodox Christian denominations. In order to attract their attention, Nektariy contacted the Russian embassy in Mexico City and informed them about his new mission.

"I invited the Russian ambassador to visit us to see what we are doing. He told some of the embassy staff about us," he said. "So, we started getting two or three people, but it was very-very difficult at the beginning."

Father Nektariy and the monks - who are Mexicans, Georgian, Greek and American - did not speak much Russian but decided to conduct services primarily in the Church Slavonic language, which is close to the common language for most people from the former Soviet Union. Then they were able to form a Russian choir and start working with the flock.

"Our presence, our witness of stability, is what brought the people here. After all these years, the whole community has visited or are aware of our presence and work in Mexico," Nektariy said.

Within several years, the skete became an important part of the Russian community in Mexico, so archbishop Kirill decided to turn it into a monastery named Holy Trinity. The move came after the ROCOR Synod of Bishops' decision to establish a deanery of Mexico under the Western American diocese.

"Now our work has become essential for the Russian community. We became a well-known church in Mexico. We are even respected by the Mexican government because we are doing so much social work," Nektariy said.

With time, the mission expanded its support to other people and communities, beginning with helping those struggling from natural disasters to those in need of spiritual advice, food and medications, he said.

"Now, we do not only attend to the needs of the Russian community - I mean spiritual and sacramental needs - we also have to bring into Orthodoxy the husbands of Russian women because most of our community members have mixed families with local Roman Catholics," he said.

Nektariy explained that some women got married through the internet and experienced difficulties living in a very different culture and found themselves in need of legal assistance with family-related disputes.

"We provide them with an attorney and give them support because they have no one but the church. Only the church helps them," he said.

In addition, Nektariy said the mission also supports Slavic women who became victims of trafficking, but talking about this issue is risky for the women as well as for the missionaries.

"We do not talk much about those issues but support whoever gets close to us as much as we can," he said.

Nektariy pointed out that the coronavirus pandemic measures created additional difficulties for the community and worsened the economic problems and affected mental health in addition to physical health.

Almost daily, the mission assists people who got infected and sends them prescriptions or even purchases medications for those who have no access to a pharmacy, Nektariy said.

"We purchase the medicine ourselves, put it in a plastic bag and leave it at the door for them to pick it up," he said. "We are monitoring their condition all the time, asking them how they are dealing with the virus."

Doctors who work in the mission, are not limiting their assistance to the members of the community if calls from the outside came in and they are trying to give medical advice or send medication, Nektariy said.

The monks at the mission and the monastery hold secular jobs - some are journalists, iconographers, college professors - Nektariy, who works as a psychiatrist in a hospital and a clinic, said.

The monks do not pocket the money but use them for the needs of the community. The mission also receives financial support from outside donors, such as the Fund for Assistance for the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia, he said.

Nektariy said making money is not the main task for the monks, but serving the faithful and working for church is.

"We always know that we have to keep our feet on the ground, but our mind - on the Heavens" he added.