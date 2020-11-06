Foreign, Regional Organizations Invited to Attend Conference on Syrian Refugees - Source

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Invitations have been forwarded to a number of foreign and regional organizations to participate in the upcoming international conference on the Syrian refugees' return, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Friday.

The conference is scheduled to take place from November 11-12 in the capital of Damascus with Russia as its co-organizer.

"An invitation has been extended to a number of the concerned foreign and regional organizations to attend the international conference on the Syrian refugees that will be held in Damascus [starting] November 11 for a two-day period," the source, who preferred not to be named, said.

The source also noted that it is unclear yet which of the invited organizations will participate in the conference.

The Syrian Ministry of Information, in turn, has invited foreign news agencies accredited in Syria to attend the event.

In late October, the UN Refugee Agency said that it had received an invitation to take part in the conference, which aims to facilitate the return of the Syrian refugees to their homeland.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has stated earlier that the Syrian side sent invitations to a broad range of countries and international organizations. According to her, Russia sees the event as a "platform for substantive discussions" on a wide range of issues related to the refugees' return.