Foreign Reporters, Social Media Influencers Visit Weihai, China
Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2024 | 12:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Located in the easternmost tip of East China's Shandong Province, Weihai is hugged by the Yellow Sea on three sides, boasting almost 1,000 kilometers of golden coastline laced with serene mountain landscapes.
A group of foreign reporters and social media influencers based in China visited the coastal city last week to explore what the rising star in China's tourism market can offer.
Driven by social media and short video platforms, Weihai's tourism industry saw explosive growth last year, with the city of just 2.92 million residents welcoming over 59 million visits from tourists, according to official data.
Their first stop is Dongchu Island in Rongcheng, a county-level city in Weihai, where the ocean-scented scenery is punctuated by the region's unique seaweed-roofed houses.
"I've never seen a roof made of seaweed, which is incredible to see. We have thatch tiles in England, but they are made of straw," said Nick Ive, a British editor with China Daily.
He was glad to learn that seaweed serves as good insulation to keep the houses cool in the summer and warm in the winter.
The group then visited the Sanggou Bay Marine Ranch, a hot family-friendly tourist destination to experience marine farming.
"Visiting Sanggou Bay Marine Ranch was a pleasant experience because I could see and experience firsthand how clams, abalone, octopus, and even puffer fish are cultivated," said Desca Lydia Natalia, a journalist with Antara, Indonesia's national news agency.
"This experience not only enhanced my understanding but also provided enjoyment, as I could directly eat clams and abalone freshly harvested from the sea.
On the way to and from the ranch, I even had the opportunity to feed the seagulls."
Sanggou Bay Marine Ranch has received about 80,000 tourists every year since it was established in 2015, according to Yu Yongchao, manager of the ranch's tourism sector. "There are four or five marine ranches in Weihai and it holds great appeal to tourists from inland areas. Visiting the marine ranch has become one of the must-dos in Weihai," he said.
Desca said that her favorite experience was living in a homestay in Weihai.
"While staying in a hotel is comfortable, a homestay offers a different experience, especially since the yard is large and full of flowers, making it feel like home," said the Indonesian journalist.
The homestay that accommodated Desca is located within the Linjialiu village, just a stone's throw away from the beach.
"In the middle of the housing complex, there are gardens, wheat fields and other agricultural land. This setting provides an escape from the business of big cities like Beijing," she said.
Desca said that her country is a maritime country and also has many beautiful beaches, some of which feature homestays within local houses, such as in Mandalika, West Nusa Tenggara province and Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara province.
"So, when I stayed in the homestay, the atmosphere reminded me of Indonesia," she added.
During the tour, the group also went beachcombing at dusk, immersing themselves in the coastal fun.
APP/asg
