UrduPoint.com

Foreign Reserves Seizure Tantamount To Weaponizing Economic Relations - China Envoy To UN

Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2022 | 01:40 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) Arbitrary seizure or freezing or foreign reserves is tantamount to weaponizing the economic interdependence resulting in more uncertainties for the world economy, Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun said on Thursday.

"Arbitrary seizure and freezing the foreign exchange reserves of other countries is tantamount to weaponizing the economic interdependence which is bringing more uncertainties and apparels to the world economy and international relations," Zhang said during a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.

More Stories From World

