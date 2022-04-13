UrduPoint.com

Foreign Аrtists Сontinue To Collaborate With Russian Askeri Gallery - Founder

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2022 | 08:24 PM

Foreign artists have not stopped collaborating with the Moscow-based Askeri Gallery despite the Russian military operation in Ukraine, but there are problems with logistics, the founder of the gallery, Polina Askeri, said on Wednesday

"Askeri Gallery works not only with Russian artists, but also with foreign artists. I have artists from France, Italy, Spain, the United States, the Dominican Republic, South Korea. All the artists, when the special operation started, called me and said that they support the gallery, and that the relationships built over the years are much more important for them than the madness that is happening in the world. They all supported me, everyone stayed with our gallery, no one broke a single contract," Askeri said at the Art Moscow forum.

There are problems with logistics, so the exhibitions scheduled for spring-summer were postponed to fall-winter, Askeri said, adding that in the near future the gallery will be exhibiting works of Russian artists.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, the United States, the European Union and their allies rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow. Some cultural institutions severed ties with Russian artists or organizations.

