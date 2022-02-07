UrduPoint.com

Foreign Sabotage Fails To Stop Iran's 'Popular Movement' - Tehran

Sabotage, wars, and economic pressure used by other countries to contain the development of the Islamic Republic of Iran could not hinder the "popular movement," the country's foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday in a speech devoted to the 43rd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of Iran

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) Sabotage, wars, and economic pressure used by other countries to contain the development of the Islamic Republic of Iran could not hinder the "popular movement," the country's foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday in a speech devoted to the 43rd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of Iran.

"From imposing a deadly war, to launching unending campaigns of economic terrorism, sabotage, and psychological warfare, those powers who were opposed to our revolution, our independence, and our self-reliance, did all they could to stop our popular movement," Khatibzadeh said in a statement released by the foreign ministry.

Now, when over forty years passed since the revolution, Iran is a balanced system and a most powerful state as ever, being a regional "anchor of stability," according to the statement.

"Regretfully, 43 years after the Islamic Revolution, some Western states, the United States in particular, still refuse to accept the fact that the rights and interests of Iranian nation should be respected. By insisting on the failed policies of the past four decades, they should not expect different results. The path of pressure and coercion has proven to be a miserable failure," Khatibzadeh said.

In 2018, the United States quit the international nuclear deal with Tehran and tightened economic sanctions against the country. Currently, Vienna talks on resumption of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action are underway.

The Islamic Revolution ended the US-backed monarchic rule in Iran under Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi and established the Islamic Republic in 1979. In the following year, Abolhassan Banisadr was elected president, gaining 76.5% of the vote.

