MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday signed a decree introducing amendments to the country's anti-drug policy strategy until 2030 and qualifying the activity of foreign secret services and extremist organizations engaged in drug distribution as a threat to Russia's national security.

"To supplement Paragraph 9 (qualifying threats to Russia's national security in drug control) with a subparagraph 'p' reading as follows ... the activity of secret services, as well as extremist and, in particular, nationalist organizations of foreign countries involved in the illegal production, trafficking of drugs and their illegal distribution in Russia," the president's decree said.

The decree also amended the provisions of the strategy relating to Russia's international partnerships, excluding North America as one of the regions with which Moscow cooperates to combat global drug trafficking.

The amendments have gone into effect upon their signature.

The current state anti-drug policy of Russia was adopted by Putin in November 2020 and covers the period until 2030. The strategy focuses on key priorities of the country in countering drug trafficking, the main threats to Russia's security in this area and collaboration between Russia's law enforcement agencies and special services, local anti-drug authorities and medical institutions, among other things.