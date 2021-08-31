UrduPoint.com

Foreign Secretary Raab Admits Hundreds Of UK Nationals Were Left Behind In Afghanistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 02:37 PM

Foreign Secretary Raab Admits Hundreds of UK Nationals Were Left Behind in Afghanistan

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Tuesday that hundreds of British nationals were left behind in Afghanistan after the deadline to evacuate all foreigners, troops and Afghan collaborators from Kabul airport expired on Monday evening

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Tuesday that hundreds of British nationals were left behind in Afghanistan after the deadline to evacuate all foreigners, troops and Afghan collaborators from Kabul airport expired on Monday evening.

"Well, a low hundreds," Raab told Sky news when pressed to be specific about the number of people that were unable to get onto the flights operated by the Royal Air Force.

The foreign secretary said that the UK nationals left behind were mostly "difficult cases where is not clear around eligibility because they�re undocumented," and admitted that it will be challenge for them to find a find a route to the UK now that the Taliban (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) are in full control of the country following the final withdrawal of Western troops.

Raab, whose government is facing criticism for its handling of the crisis, noted, however, that over 17,000 UK nationals and Afghan workers have been withdrawn from Afghanistan since April.

On Saturday, the UK completed its civilian evacuation from Afghanistan, following the Taliban takeover of the country in mid-August and toppling of the former government. The Islamist movement said it would not allow evacuations beyond the August 31 deadline.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Russia United Kingdom April August All From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Eurozone inflation leaps to 3.0%, highest in decad ..

Eurozone inflation leaps to 3.0%, highest in decade

1 minute ago
 Swiss snub Russia request to extradite alleged ins ..

Swiss snub Russia request to extradite alleged inside-trader

1 minute ago
 UK says hundreds of its nationals left in Afghanis ..

UK says hundreds of its nationals left in Afghanistan

1 minute ago
 vivo Y53s with 64MP Rear Camera* Now Available in ..

Vivo Y53s with 64MP Rear Camera* Now Available in Pakistan

23 minutes ago
 Ex-Kazakh 1st Deputy Defense Minister Bektanov Pro ..

Ex-Kazakh 1st Deputy Defense Minister Bektanov Promoted to Defense Minister - De ..

1 minute ago
 Consultations on Afghan Gov't Over, Results to Be ..

Consultations on Afghan Gov't Over, Results to Be Announced Soon - Taliban

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.