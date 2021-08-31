(@FahadShabbir)

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Tuesday that hundreds of British nationals were left behind in Afghanistan after the deadline to evacuate all foreigners, troops and Afghan collaborators from Kabul airport expired on Monday evening

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Tuesday that hundreds of British nationals were left behind in Afghanistan after the deadline to evacuate all foreigners, troops and Afghan collaborators from Kabul airport expired on Monday evening.

"Well, a low hundreds," Raab told Sky news when pressed to be specific about the number of people that were unable to get onto the flights operated by the Royal Air Force.

The foreign secretary said that the UK nationals left behind were mostly "difficult cases where is not clear around eligibility because they�re undocumented," and admitted that it will be challenge for them to find a find a route to the UK now that the Taliban (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) are in full control of the country following the final withdrawal of Western troops.

Raab, whose government is facing criticism for its handling of the crisis, noted, however, that over 17,000 UK nationals and Afghan workers have been withdrawn from Afghanistan since April.

On Saturday, the UK completed its civilian evacuation from Afghanistan, following the Taliban takeover of the country in mid-August and toppling of the former government. The Islamist movement said it would not allow evacuations beyond the August 31 deadline.