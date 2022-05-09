UrduPoint.com

Foreign Security Services Interested In Turkey's Defense Industry Innovations - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2022 | 03:40 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) The Turkish defense industry is expected to be a priority for the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) in counterintelligence operations, with foreign security services having included this sector into their scope of activity, media reported on Monday.

Several achievements made by Turkey in the defense industry in recent years and the success of its unmanned aerial vehicles prompted foreign security services to include this sector into their scope of activities in the country, the Turkish Milliyet newspaper reported.

The purpose of investigations conducted by MIT is protection of data important in both military and commercial context for major defense companies, the report added.

The head of Turkey's Presidency of Defense Industries, Ismail Demir, said that this year will be very important for the country's defense industry development because a number of projects are expected to be completed.

Last year, Turkey's defense sector income accounted for $3.2 billion.

