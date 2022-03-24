UrduPoint.com

Foreign Soldiers To Join New NATO Battle Group In Hungary - Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2022 | 10:22 PM

The new NATO battle group in Hungary will include several hundred military personnel from the United States, Italy, Turkey, Croatia and Montenegro, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday

Earlier on Thursday, NATO leaders agreed to strengthen the alliance's eastern wing by deploying four new battle groups in Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary and Slovakia following an extraordinary NATO summit in Brussels on Ukraine.

"One battle group battalion is Hungarian, it was created earlier by our Ministry of Defense.

.. now we have created an opportunity for other NATO member countries with their soldiers to join this battle group battalion. Five countries, namely the United States, Turkey, Croatia, Montenegro and Italy, have said they will join... probably in the near future they will delegate several hundred soldiers to this Hungarian battle group battalion," Szijjarto said in a video message posted on Facebook (banned in Russia).

