Foreign Specialists Sealed UK OneWeb Satellites at Baikonur, Left Space Center - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) The UK OneWeb communication satellites remained at Baikonur, foreign specialists sealed the premises with them and left the Russian space center, a source at Baikonur told Sputnik.

Russia refused to launch OneWeb satellites after the UK government refused to withdraw from the company's board of directors, and the satellite company itself failed to provide guarantees that the satellites would not be used for military purposes.

"The OneWeb team finished the work, sealed... the room with the satellites, turned on the temperature and humidity regulation regime there, sealed the doors and left the cosmodrome," the source said.