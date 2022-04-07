- Home
- World
- News
- Foreign States Will Not Close Russian Embassies, Or Their Missions Will Be Shut - Maria Zakharova
Foreign States Will Not Close Russian Embassies, Or Their Missions Will Be Shut - Maria Zakharova
Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2022 | 12:23 PM
Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats will not close Russian embassies, otherwise, they will see a their diplomatic missions locked, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats will not close Russian embassies, otherwise, they will see a their diplomatic missions locked, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
"They will not hang a barn lock (on the embassies of Russia) because then they will see a barn lock on their embassies," Zakharova told the Solovyov Live show on YouTube.
Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats will receive a tough response beneficial to Russia, the diplomat added.