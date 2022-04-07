UrduPoint.com

Foreign States Will Not Close Russian Embassies, Or Their Missions Will Be Shut - Maria Zakharova

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2022 | 12:23 PM

Foreign States Will Not Close Russian Embassies, Or Their Missions Will Be Shut - Maria Zakharova

Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats will not close Russian embassies, otherwise, they will see a their diplomatic missions locked, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats will not close Russian embassies, otherwise, they will see a their diplomatic missions locked, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"They will not hang a barn lock (on the embassies of Russia) because then they will see a barn lock on their embassies," Zakharova told the Solovyov Live show on YouTube.

Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats will receive a tough response beneficial to Russia, the diplomat added.

Related Topics

Russia YouTube

Recent Stories

Flu set to return to Australia after 2-year reprie ..

Flu set to return to Australia after 2-year reprieve

39 seconds ago
 Five Petrol Pumps sealed in Rajanpur

Five Petrol Pumps sealed in Rajanpur

40 seconds ago
 S.Korea reports 224,820 new COVID-19 cases

S.Korea reports 224,820 new COVID-19 cases

44 seconds ago
 Bosnia marks 30th anniversary of Sarajevo siege wi ..

Bosnia marks 30th anniversary of Sarajevo siege with memories still alive

45 seconds ago
 India logs 1,033 new COVID-19 cases, total rises t ..

India logs 1,033 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 43,031,958

7 minutes ago
 Rally held to show solidarity with PM Imran Khan

Rally held to show solidarity with PM Imran Khan

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.