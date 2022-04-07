Foreign States Will Not Close Russian Embassies, Or Their Missions Will Be Shut - Maria Zakharova

Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats will not close Russian embassies, otherwise, they will see a their diplomatic missions locked, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022)

"They will not hang a barn lock (on the embassies of Russia) because then they will see a barn lock on their embassies," Zakharova told the Solovyov Live show on YouTube.

Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats will receive a tough response beneficial to Russia, the diplomat added.