UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Students Enrolled Only In Online College Courses Not Allowed To Stay In US - ICE

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 02:30 AM

Foreign Students Enrolled Only in Online College Courses Not Allowed to Stay in US - ICE

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) The Trump administration is forcing foreign students enrolled in online-only courses at US universities to leave the country, Immigration and Customs Enforcement revealed in a press release.

"Nonimmigrant F-1 and M-1 students attending schools operating entirely online may not take a full online course load and remain in the United States... Active students currently in the United States enrolled in such programs must depart the country or take other measures, such as transferring to a school with in-person instruction to remain in lawful status," the release said on Monday.

The release said foreign students may face deportation proceedings if they do not leave or take action to remain in lawful status.

American universities have adapted to using more online courses in order to better guarantee students' safety amid the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. It is still unclear whether US universities will open campuses in the fall or continue to depend on online-only courses as cases in the United States surge.

The United States has more than 2.9 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 130,000 deaths caused by the disease, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

Related Topics

Trump United States May Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay FM discuss bilateral ..

58 seconds ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Croatian counterpart discuss b ..

16 minutes ago

UAE is keen to support and promote the Arab-Chines ..

31 minutes ago

UAE plans to conduct more than two million Covid-1 ..

3 hours ago

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 822 applied techno ..

4 hours ago

The ‘Hope Probe’ Team works round-the-clock in ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.