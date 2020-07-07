Foreign Students Enrolled Only in Online College Courses Not Allowed to Stay in US - ICE

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) The Trump administration is forcing foreign students enrolled in online-only courses at US universities to leave the country, Immigration and Customs Enforcement revealed in a press release.

"Nonimmigrant F-1 and M-1 students attending schools operating entirely online may not take a full online course load and remain in the United States... Active students currently in the United States enrolled in such programs must depart the country or take other measures, such as transferring to a school with in-person instruction to remain in lawful status," the release said on Monday.

The release said foreign students may face deportation proceedings if they do not leave or take action to remain in lawful status.

American universities have adapted to using more online courses in order to better guarantee students' safety amid the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. It is still unclear whether US universities will open campuses in the fall or continue to depend on online-only courses as cases in the United States surge.

The United States has more than 2.9 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 130,000 deaths caused by the disease, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.