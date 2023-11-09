Open Menu

Foreign Tourist Arrivals In Laos Surge In First 9 Months Of 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 09, 2023 | 04:20 PM

VIENTIANE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) More than 2.4 million foreign tourists spent time in Laos in the first nine months of 2023, an increase of 285 percent compared to the same period in 2022, according to the latest report from the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism.

Statistics compiled by the ministry showed that more than 1.6 million tourists came from the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) countries, while 636,687 came from the Asia-Pacific region, 142,845 from Europe, and 54,686 from the United States, Lao news Agency reported on Thursday.

The figures indicated that more people are coming to Laos because it is now easier to enter, exit and travel through the country, facilitated by faster travel on highways and the China-Laos Railway.

The railway is a very popular means of travel and passes through northern Laos' Luang Prabang and Oudomxay provinces, which have many places of interest including stunning mountainous landscapes, scenes of rural life, and adventure activities.

Laos' tourist attractions have also been hailed in foreign newspapers and magazines so that more people are aware of what the country has to offer, as well as its affordable prices.

In preparation for Visit Laos Year 2024, tourism authorities and business operators have improved services at hotels, guesthouses and restaurants, and added more facilities at tourist attractions, in a bid to provide a better and more enjoyable visitor experience.

The Lao government and local businesses have joined forces to promote tourism and access a broader audience through international exhibitions, ASEAN tourism fairs, and the development of new tourism products.

The government hopes that at least 4.6 million foreign and Lao tourists will travel to Laos next year, generating a revenue of 712 million U.S. Dollars.

